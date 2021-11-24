Breezy and warm today ahead of a cold Turkey Day

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Clouds have already arrived in our area this morning and will only get thicker through the day. South winds will also be strong today pushing highs well into the 50s, maybe even the 60s in some areas. Enjoy the warmth because a cold front will arrive around 9PM bringing a minor chance for rain, but also gusty NW winds for tonight and all of Thanksgiving Day. Look for wind chills in the teens Thursday morning and these will only likely recover to the low 20s in the afternoon, bottom line Thanksgiving will be cold and blustery. Quiet weather will ensue for the rest of the holiday weekend, thus no travel issues are anticipated and temps will slowly get back to the mid 40s by Sunday.

TODAY: Breezy and warm. High: 57º Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers and turning colder. Low: 32º Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Blustery and colder. High: 37º.

