Breezy and warm today ahead of a colder Turkey Day

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Despite plenty of cloud cover this afternoon, a strong south/southwest wind will boost temperatures into the 50s to near 60°. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph at times. A cold front moves in this evening, bringing a chance of light rain from the Quad Cities and areas to the east. Any rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch. Behind the front, it will be breezy and much cooler. Temperatures on Thanksgiving Day will struggle to reach the mid-30s. Quiet weather will ensue for the rest of the holiday weekend, thus no travel issues are anticipated and temps will slowly get back to the mid 40s by Sunday.

TODAY: Breezy and warm. High: 58º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers and turning colder. Low: 31º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Blustery and colder. High: 36º.

