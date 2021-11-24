Advertisement

Breezy and warm today ahead of a colder Turkey Day

A few raindrops possible tonight
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Despite plenty of cloud cover this afternoon, a strong south/southwest wind will boost temperatures into the 50s to near 60°. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph at times. A cold front moves in this evening, bringing a chance of light rain from the Quad Cities and areas to the east. Any rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch. Behind the front, it will be breezy and much cooler. Temperatures on Thanksgiving Day will struggle to reach the mid-30s. Quiet weather will ensue for the rest of the holiday weekend, thus no travel issues are anticipated and temps will slowly get back to the mid 40s by Sunday.

TODAY: Breezy and warm. High: 58º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers and turning colder. Low: 31º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Blustery and colder. High: 36º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A Morrison man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday, according to police.
Police: Morrison man charged with animal cruelty
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

Cold Turkey Day
Breezy and warm today ahead of a cold Turkey Day
Cold Turkey Day
Windy and warm ahead of the holiday
First Alert Forecast - Cloudy and windy but MILDER Wednesday!
Windy with warm temps Wednesday, chilly conditions Thanksgiving
First Alert Forecast - Cloudy and windy but MILDER Wednesday!
First Alert Forecast - Cloudy and windy but MILDER Wednesday!