Crews respond to a structure fire in Moline Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday night.

According to officials, at about 10:14 p.m., Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4 Velie Drive.

All residents were able to safely exit the structure, Moline Fire Department said. Damages are estimated at approximately $35,000.

Crews said there was light smoke in the structure upon entry, they located the source in a wall with a gas fireplace and extinguish the fire.

Moline Fire Department said the cause has not been determined and an investigation has been started by the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau.

The Moline Fire Department would like to give special thanks to the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Bettendorf Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, and the Moline Second Alarmers for assisting us when our resources had become depleted from multiple simultaneous events.

