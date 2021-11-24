Advertisement

East Moline Police release names of two 18-year-old women found dead

The two 18-year-old women found dead in a running car Tuesday have been identified.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The two 18-year-old women found dead in a running car Tuesday in east Moline have been identified.

The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the two deceased women as, Emily R Molina and Nyah R Unger, both from East Moline.

The preliminary cause of death appears to be accidental due to carbon monoxide toxicity, officials say. A lethal level of carbon monoxide was found in the vehicle after it was examined and tested for carbon monoxide.

The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office says it will conduct a toxicology on the two women.

The case is still under investigation, East Moline Police say.

Police said they found the car at 4:26 a.m. in a parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park. The vehicle had been parked and running at the park for several hours.

The Rock Island County Corner’s Office is working with the East Moline Police Department on the case.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stopper P3 App.

