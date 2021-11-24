Festival of Trees is happening through this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Festival of Trees has been happening since November 18, and will conclude on November 28. The festival will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and will be open from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. the rest of the days. Festival of Trees is the annual fundraiser for Quad City Arts, a local nonprofit arts organization.

November 24 - Celebrity Lunch being held at the River Center

November 27 - Family Day is $1 off admission

November 28 - Closing Day!

