Festival of Trees is happening through this week

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Festival of Trees has been happening since November 18, and will conclude on November 28. The festival will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and will be open from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. the rest of the days. Festival of Trees is the annual fundraiser for Quad City Arts, a local nonprofit arts organization.

November 24 - Celebrity Lunch being held at the River Center

November 27 - Family Day is $1 off admission

November 28 - Closing Day!

136 E 3rd St / Davenport, IA 52801 / 309.793.1213 | FOT@quadcityarts.com / FACEBOOK

