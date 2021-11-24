Gov. Pritzker signs new Illinois congressional map into law

CHICAGO (AP) - The Democratic governor of Illinois has signed the state’s new congressional district map into law.

The outline Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved Tuesday formalizes boundaries drawn to help Democrats in next year’s midterm elections. Democrats who control the Illinois Legislature approved the proposal in October.

The map was intended to eliminate two Republican-held districts and make elections easier for Democratic candidates, even with the state losing one congressional seat due to population loss.

It comes as Republicans are well positioned to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year. Democrats say the new map reflects Illinois’ diversity.

Republicans and others criticized it as drawn to benefit the party in power after crafting it without public input.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.