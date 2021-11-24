Holiday Happenings in the QC area

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Morgan Ottier and Jake Eastburn host Quad Cities Live on Friday afternoons at 3 p.m. to highlight weekend activities in our area. The two of them have so many holiday-happenings for families to enjoy this holiday season!

Small Business Saturday at Iron + Grain (Davenport AND East Moline)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2021 AT 7 AM - 4 PM

Forget Amazon this year, small businesses need you! Join us Saturday, November 27th from 7:00-4:00 for Small Business Saturday! Local makers and the Iron + Grain Boutiques have been perfecting their goods for the perfect in-stock shopping season!

Be sure to try I+G’s newest holiday drinks and catch the live music!

5TH ANNUAL SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY CRAFT & VENDOR SHOW

Join us on Small Business Saturday for our 5th Annual Craft & Vendor Show! Enjoy a day shopping historic LeClaire Iowa! Christmas lights, Music and magic in the air! This is a great opportunity to support local artisans and vendors while checking off your items on your Christmas list! Are you looking for something original? You will find it here! Warm up with Hot Chocolate or Apple , Enjoy a cookie (or two)! We can’t wait to see you!

Event Location: LeClaire Civic Center

31ST ANNUAL QUAD CITY CHRISTMAS ARTS & CRAFT FAIR

Join us November 26-28, 2021 for the 31st Annual Quad City Christmas Arts & Crafts Fair at the QCCA Expo in Rock Island!

We are the largest indoor handcraft fair in the area with over 10,000 in attendance each year. The Quad City Christmas Arts & Craft Fair is 85% country crafts and 15% fine arts.

$5 Admission

$1 off coupons will be available via local newspapers for two weeks prior to the event.

Hours:

Friday, Nov. 26th, 10am to 5pm

Saturday, Nov. 27th, 10am to 5pm

Sunday, Nov. 28th, 10am to 4pm

Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade

Saturday, November 27th at 6:30pm

2021 theme is “CANDYLAND”

Christmas in the Village

For over 44 years people have celebrated this FREE Village of East Davenport event!

• Saturday, December 4, 2021: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

East 11th Street will be closed each evening from Mound Street to Jersey Ridge Road.

Santa Claus, Scrooge, Carolers and Musicians throughout the Village of East Davenport.

Trolley Rides, Nativity With Animals - Friday & Saturday Night, and Live Music - in Various Shops!

• Santa will be in the Village Fire House.

• Trolley Rides - Board in the parking lot behind Camp McClellan Cellars on Jersey Ridge Road

• Scrooge will be at the Boyler’s Building

• Kids Crafting Center at Bayside Bistro

• Snuggle up to a greyhound at Edward Jones courtesy of Quad Cities Greyhound Adoption.

• Face Painting in The Village Theatre and live music

• Miller’s Petting Zoo & Nativity Scene at Gildea’s Pocket Park (corner of Mound St. and E. 11th St.)

• The Grinch, an Elf, Frosty the Snowman, and a Reindeer will be in the Village

• Jack Frost will be nipping noses throughout the Village

• Miss Iowa, Emily Tinsman, will be signing autographs and taking pictures at Calla, 1026 Mound Street.

• Dance party and possible Scrooge sightings at Royal T’s, 1114 Jersey Ridge Road

• A pawsome Christmas window at Freddy’s Fritters featuring Santa Paws and elves, 1111 Jersey Ridge Road

• Kids holiday crafting and treat at Giraffe Photography, 1111 Jersey Ridge Road

• The Quad City Brass Quartet plays at Wide River Winery on Friday night

• The Cupcakery will be at Saints at 2109 East 12th Street, on Friday night. Bell necklace make ‘n take for kids.

• Free mulled hot cranberry apple cider and wine and free wine tasting at Camp McClellan Cellars, 2302 East 11th Street.

• Whoville and high school show choirs at Lagomarcino’s, 2132 East 11th Street

• Letters to Santa at The Plaid Rabbit, 1026 Mound Street.

• A Victorian Christmas window at Sunlight Yoga Center, 1111 Jersey Ridge Road

• WHISK Bakery at Mint Green

• “Winter Sparkle” Fireworks: Saturday at 9 p.m

• Great In-Store Specials!

Hometown Holiday

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2021 AT 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Join us for our annual Christmas Walk through Downtown Eldridge! Enjoy a horse and carriage ride, snap a photo with Santa, grab a treat or goodie from local businesses, watch the sky lanterns light up the night sky, roast a s’more in Wiese Park, and more! This is a free event, but we are asking attendees to bring a nonperishable food item or cash donation for the North Scott Food Pantry. Donations should be deposited in the sleigh in the FireStation.

Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities 2021

Freight House Farmers Market

DEC 3 AT 5 PM - DEC 5 AT 4 PM

Traditional holiday street market consisting of multiple vendors, great food, and live music. This is the perfect event to begin the holiday season!

Santa & The Mrs. visit Quad City Botanical Center

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2021 AT 5 PM - 8 PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2021 AT 5 PM - 8 PM’

Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and take your own photos.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/WNWL2021

Santa and the Mrs. Visits are hosted during our Winter Nights Winter Lights Exhibit, Powered by MidAmerican Energy Company.

2021 Geneseo Christmas Walk

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2021 AT 8 AM - 8 PM

One of your favorite regional Christmastime traditions is back in full force! The 2021 follow-up to the acclaimed 2020 Geneseo Christmas Walk is themed “All of the Lights”, in which we will illuminate the night with breathtaking Christmas light displays.

All of your favorites will be back too, including the tree-lighting ceremony, luminaries, Jingle Run 5K, downtown living windows and the famous Geneseo Christmas Walk Lighted Parade will go City-wide once again in 2021! Believe it!

Geneseo will definitely be the place to be on Saturday December 11, 2021 for the 2021 Geneseo Christmas Walk.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.