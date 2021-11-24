Iowa democrat Muhlbauer drops out of US Senate race
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first democrat to announce he’s running against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in next year’s Senate race is dropping his campaign.
Democratic challenger, and Crawford County Supervisor, Dave Muhlbauer made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.
In the post, he said his nephew died in an accident earlier this month, leaving a “devastating effect” on his family.
Muhlbauer said after reflecting with close family and friends, he decided to drop out of the race for U.S. Senate.
Senator Chuck Grassley released a statement saying, “Barbara and I wish the Muhlbauer family our condolences & prayers during this holiday season.”
