Advertisement

Iowa State Univ. allows fans to bring snacks to football game amid staffing issues

Fans attending Iowa State's football game on Friday will be able to bring their own snacks into...
Fans attending Iowa State's football game on Friday will be able to bring their own snacks into the stadium.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans attending Iowa State’s football game on Friday will be able to bring their own snacks to the stadium.

The University’s athletics department made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the decision was made due to staffing issues with the concession stands.

The athletics department said fans can bring their own 20 ounce water bottle into the stadium, but any food must follow the department’s clear bag policy.

Water bottles must be unopened or empty. There will be filling stations available.

They say there will be limited options at concession stands at Jack Trice stadium, but not all concession stands will be open.

ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said, “we believe that allowing fans the ability to bring food items into the stadium will take the pressure off those concession stands that we are able to staff.”

The Cyclones will play Texas Christian University Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A Morrison man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday, according to police.
Police: Morrison man charged with animal cruelty
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

Augustana alumni travel to National Championship
Davenport 8-year-old in 99th percentile for ESPN's Tournament Challenge
Monmouth College establishes first ever lacrosse programs