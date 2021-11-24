John Deere reports record profits despite union workers’ strike

MOLINE, Illinois (KCRG) - John Deere reported record profits despite a strike that lasted more than a month.

Documents show the company earned $1.28 billion from August to October.

The company’s most recent fiscal year ended Nov. 1, and was its most profitable ever.

It earned $5.96 billion.

That’s a 68 percent increase from 2013, the previous record year.

United Auto Workers union members accepted a contract agreement with Deere earlier this month. It ended a strike that lasted more than a month.

Deere is also increasing wages for non-union workers, according to the Des Moines Register.

Salaried staff were sent to work in warehouses and factories to keep shipments of parts going out to farmers while union workers were on strike.

