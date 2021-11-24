Advertisement

John Deere reports record profits despite union workers’ strike

UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KCRG) - John Deere reported record profits despite a strike that lasted more than a month.

Documents show the company earned $1.28 billion from August to October.

The company’s most recent fiscal year ended Nov. 1, and was its most profitable ever.

It earned $5.96 billion.

That’s a 68 percent increase from 2013, the previous record year.

United Auto Workers union members accepted a contract agreement with Deere earlier this month. It ended a strike that lasted more than a month.

Deere is also increasing wages for non-union workers, according to the Des Moines Register.

Salaried staff were sent to work in warehouses and factories to keep shipments of parts going out to farmers while union workers were on strike.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A Morrison man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday, according to police.
Police: Morrison man charged with animal cruelty
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

An investigation is underway after an armed robbery in Bettendorf.
Police investigate armed robbery in Bettendorf
An investigation is underway after an armed robbery in Bettendorf.
Police investigate armed robbery in Bettendorf
One person was reported injured after an accident involving a vehicle hitting a pole Tuesday...
Police: One injured in an accident with vehicle hitting pole in Moline
One person was reported injured after an accident involving a vehicle hitting a pole Tuesday...
Police: One injured in an accident with vehicle hitting pole in Moline