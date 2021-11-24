Magnifying Pathways Ep. 6: Hope for the holidays

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On the last episode of the year for Magnifying Pathways, panelist talk hope for the holidays.

Panelist:

· Rene Gellerman, President & CEO at United Way Quad Cities

· Rev. Dwight Ford, Executive Director or Project NOW, United Way Quad Cities Board Member, Tri-Chair African American Leadership Society (AALS)

· Major Robert Doliber, Salvation Army’s Quad Cities Coordinator

“What I’ve noticed in the last year is the community has really stepped up to help it’s neighbors in need at this time,” said Major Robert Doliber.

“What we’ve learned over the last year is throughout our neighborhoods and across our region we have a lot of people who deeply care about the quality of life in our community,” said Rene Gellerman.

Panelist talked about the impacts of volunteering within their organizations and how folks still have chance to help others this season, with Giving Tuesday.

“Follow their heart, these two organizations here are great assets to our community and are really impacting a lot of lives, I would recommend people go with their passion, go with their heart,” said Gellerman.

Wrapping up each panelist gave some upcoming opportunities for anyone in need of a hot meal for the holiday season or any other immediate needs for 2021.

“People can call 211 if they need help with food or housing and its a referral service so they would refer you to the programs and opportunities here in the community,” said Gellerman.

“We give out food boxes for free every Wednesday, both in Moline and Davenport, from our food pantry,” said Major Doliber.

“Were prepared to receive calls like this everyday, we make no judgement, if you need food, if you need something warm to eat, we’ll be there to take care of you,” said Rev. Ford.

Below is where you can find information if you need assistance going into the holiday season:

o www.unitedwayqc.org o www.projectnow.org o https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/quadcities

o Need help? Call 2-1-1.

Magnifying Pathways is a partnership with TV6 and United Way Quad Cities, as we aspire to expose Quad Citians to local available resources.

