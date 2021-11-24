Advertisement

Magnifying Pathways Ep. 6: Hope for the holidays

Magnifying Pathways
By Brittany Kyles
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On the last episode of the year for Magnifying Pathways, panelist talk hope for the holidays.

Panelist:

· Rene Gellerman, President & CEO at United Way Quad Cities

· Rev. Dwight Ford, Executive Director or Project NOW, United Way Quad Cities Board Member, Tri-Chair African American Leadership Society (AALS)

· Major Robert Doliber, Salvation Army’s Quad Cities Coordinator

“What I’ve noticed in the last year is the community has really stepped up to help it’s neighbors in need at this time,” said Major Robert Doliber.

“What we’ve learned over the last year is throughout our neighborhoods and across our region we have a lot of people who deeply care about the quality of life in our community,” said Rene Gellerman.

Panelist talked about the impacts of volunteering within their organizations and how folks still have chance to help others this season, with Giving Tuesday.

“Follow their heart, these two organizations here are great assets to our community and are really impacting a lot of lives, I would recommend people go with their passion, go with their heart,” said Gellerman.

Wrapping up each panelist gave some upcoming opportunities for anyone in need of a hot meal for the holiday season or any other immediate needs for 2021.

“People can call 211 if they need help with food or housing and its a referral service so they would refer you to the programs and opportunities here in the community,” said Gellerman.

We give out food boxes for free every Wednesday, both in Moline and Davenport, from our food pantry,” said Major Doliber.

“Were prepared to receive calls like this everyday, we make no judgement, if you need food, if you need something warm to eat, we’ll be there to take care of you,” said Rev. Ford.

Below is where you can find information if you need assistance going into the holiday season:

o www.unitedwayqc.org o www.projectnow.org o https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/quadcities

o Need help? Call 2-1-1.

Look for more episodes of Magnifying Pathways next year on the TV6 News Alert Desk.

Magnifying Pathways is a partnership with TV6 and United Way Quad Cities, as we aspire to expose Quad Citians to local available resources.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A Morrison man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday, according to police.
Police: Morrison man charged with animal cruelty
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

Quarian Deonte Moore was arrested Thursday on several warrants
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old
Dave Muhlbauer
Iowa democrat Muhlbauer drops out of US Senate race
Fans attending Iowa State's football game on Friday will be able to bring their own snacks into...
Iowa State Univ. allows fans to bring snacks to football game amid staffing issues
Cold Turkey Day
Windy and warm ahead of the holiday