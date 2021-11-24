DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Follow the journey of Mary and Joseph on the first Christmas night filled with animals, crafts, food and storytelling stations at One Starry Night: A Journey to Bethlehem. Giving kids and families the impression they are entering Bethlehem. Participants will talk with Mary, Joseph, shepherds and kings! Enter the stable to see animals up close as they keep the stable warm. All are welcome to share the Christmas story with the Asbury United Methodist Church in a new fun and interactive setting.

One Starry Night will be open from 3pm-5:30pm. Participants may come anytime between those hours for a tour and should plan on approximately 30 mins to complete the tour and the final tour will begin at 5pm.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.