Advertisement

One Starry Night: A Journey to Bethlehem

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Follow the journey of Mary and Joseph on the first Christmas night filled with animals, crafts, food and storytelling stations at One Starry Night: A Journey to Bethlehem. Giving kids and families the impression they are entering Bethlehem. Participants will talk with Mary, Joseph, shepherds and kings! Enter the stable to see animals up close as they keep the stable warm. All are welcome to share the Christmas story with the Asbury United Methodist Church in a new fun and interactive setting.

One Starry Night will be open from 3pm-5:30pm. Participants may come anytime between those hours for a tour and should plan on approximately 30 mins to complete the tour and the final tour will begin at 5pm.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A Morrison man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday, according to police.
Police: Morrison man charged with animal cruelty
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

Holiday Happenings
Holiday Happenings in the QC area
The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday night.
Crews respond to a structure fire in Moline Tuesday
Festival of Trees
Festival of Trees is happening through this week
Turkey Trot
The 35th Annual Turkey Trot