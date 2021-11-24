Advertisement

Pentagon plans to streamline UFO reports

The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) – Are we alone?

The Pentagon now wants to streamline the way it looks into reports that we might not be.

The Defense Department plans to create a centralized group to handle all reports of UFO sightings.

The group will standardize the process of reporting those incidents across the military branches and other government agencies.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report about more than 140 sightings, mostly by Navy pilots.

Officials did not find evidence of anything out of this world, or a major technological advancement by other countries.

But the report concluded those objects, most of them unexplained, may pose a national security threat.

