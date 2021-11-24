Advertisement

Police investigate armed robbery in Bettendorf

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after an armed robbery in Bettendorf.

Officials say it happened at the 1100 block of Utica Ridge Road shortly after 2 a.m.

Police are looking for suspects, if you have any information Bettendorf Police ask to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

TV6 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

