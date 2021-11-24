Police investigate armed robbery in Bettendorf
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after an armed robbery in Bettendorf.
Officials say it happened at the 1100 block of Utica Ridge Road shortly after 2 a.m.
Police are looking for suspects, if you have any information Bettendorf Police ask to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
TV6 has reached out to police for more information.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.