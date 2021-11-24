Advertisement

Police: One injured in an accident with vehicle hitting pole in Moline

One person was reported injured after an accident involving a vehicle hitting a pole Tuesday...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was reported injured after an accident involving a vehicle hitting a pole Tuesday night in Moline.

Moline Police Department said the accident happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 34th Avenue and 76th Street.

Police say one person was injured in the accident and transported to a local hospital. There is no information on their condition.

Mid-American said at one point over a thousand customers were without power, now much of that has been restored.

TV6 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

