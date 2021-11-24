DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reports 84 new cases of COVID-19 the last report on Monday.

This brings Rock Island County’s total number of cases to 20,093. Currently, 35 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.

The average age of newly infected patients is 40.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 80s

Two women in their 70s

Six women in their 60s

Two women in their 50s

Nine women in their 40s

12 women in their 30s

Two women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

Two girls in their teens

Three girls younger than 13

One man in his 80s

One man in his 70s

Five men in their 60s

Four men in their 50s

14 men in their 40s

Five men in their 30s

Five men in their 20s

Three boys in their teens

Four boys younger than 13

One boy infants one or younger

