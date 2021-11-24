Rock Island County Health Department reports 84 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reports 84 new cases of COVID-19 the last report on Monday.
This brings Rock Island County’s total number of cases to 20,093. Currently, 35 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.
The average age of newly infected patients is 40.
The new cases are:
- One woman in her 80s
- Two women in their 70s
- Six women in their 60s
- Two women in their 50s
- Nine women in their 40s
- 12 women in their 30s
- Two women in their 20s
- Two women in their teens
- Two girls in their teens
- Three girls younger than 13
- One man in his 80s
- One man in his 70s
- Five men in their 60s
- Four men in their 50s
- 14 men in their 40s
- Five men in their 30s
- Five men in their 20s
- Three boys in their teens
- Four boys younger than 13
- One boy infants one or younger
