Suburban Chicago man to plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago man is scheduled to plead guilty next month to a misdemeanor charge of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Citing federal court records, the Chicago Tribune reports that 27-year-old Mark Kulas Jr., of Lake Forest is charged with “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.”

Kulas’ 24-year-old brother, Christian, was charged with similar crimes about five months ago and is scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced on the same day.

Mark Kulas becomes the 14th resident of Illinois to be charged with taking part in the riot.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.