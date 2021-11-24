‘Tis the season: Holiday events, Santa, and more around the Quad Cities Area

(KWQC) - ‘Tis the season for holiday events around the Quad Cities. Join in all holiday fun the area has to offer.

Festival of Trees:

Nov. 20-28 at the River Center, Davenport, Iowa from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed on Thanksgiving.

Welcome to Festival of Trees, where holiday magic comes to life each year in downtown Davenport! Featuring over 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions and special events.

Special event: Nov. 27 from 8-10 p.m. join for a clubbing after-party experience﻿. The Festival goes clubbing with a unique silent party experience! Grab a wireless headset and dance the night away as 3 live DJs battle it out for your attention. Choose between 3 different genres of music with the flip of a switch. Each headset glows an LED color based on what channel you are listening to, so you can dance along with those listening to the same DJ as you.

Annual Candy Cane Hunt:

On Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Riverside Park outside the Pearl City Station in Muscatine.

The event is sponsored by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department.

Children will be scrambling to gather sweet treats to keep and will receive a prize for each candy cane found. “Special” candy canes will be sprinkled around the area of the hunt that can be redeemed at Pearl City Station for a special toy. The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department said the Candy Cane Hunt will be held in the dark, so bring a flashlight if you wish or will be available from sponsors.

Please contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241 for more information.

Analog Arcade Bar and Lopiez Pizza host Super Awesome Christmas Time, a holiday pop-up:

Located at the Moline City Center from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31 see 30,000 Christmas lights, 1,000 feet tinsel, specialty cocktails, surprise visits from Santa and more. Analog Arcade Bar said the event is open Tuesday through Sunday and family-friendly until 9 p.m., DJ’s on Friday and Saturday nights through the event.

“Since a lot of people couldn’t celebrate the holidays like they wanted to in 2020, we wanted to go really big this year, " Analog co-owner Dan Bush says, “We wanted to give people a chance to reconnect with their friends, co-workers, and loved ones.”

Fejervary Holiday Lights Show with Davenport Parks:

Join Davenport Parks from the earth of a car Nov. 27 through Jan. 2, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Fejervary Learning Center. Each show runs for about 15 min. and starts every 30 min. tune into 107.5 on the radio for a full stereo experience.

Thursday nights are “throwback Thursday” the show will rewind back to 2019 and 2020 shows.

Vander Veer Poinsettia and Lights Display with Davenport Parks:

Davenport Paks set up Vander Veer Botanical Park with white lights illuminating walkways throughout the park, the rose garden, and the Grand Allée.

In the Conservatory, Davenport Paks said the annual Poinsettia Show, a holiday spectacular featuring countless poinsettias and a multitude of lights as well as Gingerbread Village holiday display, will open to the public on Nov. 27 through Jan. 9, Tuesday-Friday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and extended Saturday hours through Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Conservatory is closed on Mondays. There is no admission fee for the Conservatory.

Rock Island Parks and Recreation Holiday events:

Letters from Santa

Let Santa tell your children they’ve been good, but need to clean their room more, Rock Island Parks said. Have Santa compliment good grades or an accomplishment!

Rock Island Parks said the registration fee is $5. Call (309) 732-7275 or register online at www.rigov.org/ePark. Deadline to register is December 11th.

You’ve Been GRINCHED!

Be as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel this holiday season and treat your friends or family to a Grinchy surprise, the rock island parks said.

Parks staff will deliver and place signage and twenty “rotten eggs” in their yard for 24 hours and then Parks staff will remove the signs, the Rock Island parks said. They will also receive a note telling them who Grinched them. Rock Island Parks said this program costs $20 and is a fundraiser to support youth programs.

Rock Island Parks and Recreation said it will be Grinching people from Dec. 15 to Dec. 23. Call (309) 732-7275 or register online at www.rigov.org/ePark.

Santa

The Parks Department has made arrangements with Santa Claus to be available Saturday, December 11th through Christmas Eve, December 24th for home visits and group get-togethers. In order to defray Santa’s travel expenses, a fee of $50 will be charged for home visits with fees for larger groups varying on size of group and length of visit, the Rock Island Parks said. Reservations will be taken through Dec. 10 by calling (309) 732-PARK (7275). Christmas Eve reservations are for Rock Island residents only.

Wine & Dine

Join Rock Island Parks & Recreation Foundation for a Wine & Dine on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. to taste several Sparkling and Red Holiday Wines just in time for the holiday season.

Rock Island Parks said a special dinner will be provided by Riverfront Grille. Th event is $65 to participate and paying at the door will be available, but call (309) 788-5635 to make a reservation before Nov. 29 to reserve your spot.

