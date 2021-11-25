Advertisement

Breezy and cold Thanksgiving Day

No major storm system to impact holiday travel in the midwest
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Happy Thanksgiving! The cold front has passed through and now gusty NW winds have moved in and temperatures are starting to fall.  Look for our high temps today to occur around sunrise and then slowly fall back into the 20s by the evening.  Winds will gust close to 35 mph this morning making it feel like the teens and 20s all day.  Clouds will clear out late this afternoon and winds will lighten up tonight.  This will allow temps to bottom out in the teens on Friday morning.   Temps will slowly recover back to the 40s for the weekend with only a few sprinkles possible on Saturday.  Overall, it’s quiet travel weather and slightly below normal temperatures for the holiday weekend.

TODAY: Breezy and cooler.  High: 34º Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 16º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 39º.

