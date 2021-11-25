Cedar Falls man to celebrate Thanksgiving in space

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Falls man will celebrate Thanksgiving in space.

Raja Chari is aboard the International Space Station. He’s alongside three other astronauts.

SpaceX took off earlier this month. And this year, Thanksgiving will look a little different for them, especially the food.

NASA released a video on its YouTube channel in which the astronauts talked about spending the holiday in space aboard the ISS.

For food, the group said it has potatoes, candied yams, and roasted turkey.

During their mission, Chari and the other astronauts will conduct research in areas like materials science, health technologies and more.

During the video (see below), they also shared their special traditions for Thanksgiving Day.

“So typically at my family Thanksgiving, we’ll go around the table and say what we’re thankful for,” Chari said. “So I’ll probably call in and do that remotely.”

The astronauts also say they have a treadmill up in space.

Chari said instead of the Turkey Trot, he’ll put on a colorful headband and do his part in space.

For more on Raja Chari, see his astronaut biography here.

