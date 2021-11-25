Advertisement

Runners brave the cold for 35th annual Turkey Trot

The event was back in person this year
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More than 1,000 runners braved the cold and blustery winds Thursday morning to burn some extra calories ahead of the big Thanksgiving feast.

The 35th annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot took place in downtown Davenport Thanksgiving morning.

Runners were back in person this year, running as little as a few hundred yards to as many as five miles.

New this year, medals were given to the top three runners in each age group.

Temperatures at the start of the race were in the upper 20s, with a blustery northwest wind making it feel more like the teens.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two 18-year-old women found dead in a running car Tuesday have been identified.
East Moline Police release names of two 18-year-old women found dead
An investigation is underway after an armed robbery in Bettendorf.
Police investigate armed robbery in Bettendorf
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

Latest News

Runners brave the cold for 35th annual Turkey Trot
Runners brave cold for 35th annual Turkey Trot
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
Toys for Tots in need of more donations this year
‘Toys for Tots’ in need of more donations this year
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids