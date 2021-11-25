Runners brave the cold for 35th annual Turkey Trot

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More than 1,000 runners braved the cold and blustery winds Thursday morning to burn some extra calories ahead of the big Thanksgiving feast.

The 35th annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot took place in downtown Davenport Thanksgiving morning.

Runners were back in person this year, running as little as a few hundred yards to as many as five miles.

New this year, medals were given to the top three runners in each age group.

Temperatures at the start of the race were in the upper 20s, with a blustery northwest wind making it feel more like the teens.

