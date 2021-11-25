‘Toys for Tots’ in need of more donations this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The US Marin Corp’s annual Toys for Tots campaign is well underway, and many Quad City area businesses are getting in the donating spirit.

The need for toys is much greater this year than in years past. Local toy drives this time of year are very important for the toy collecting campaign.

You’re used to seeing Toys for Tots donation bins at your local grocery store or department store, but you might not expect it as you pull up to a car wash

“It’s one of those things where we just want to give back to the community. You know, the community does a lot for us here, so any kind of chance we can give back to them, we want to do it,” Stephen Raaen, general manager of Quick Shine Express Car Wash, said.

Quick Shine Express Car Wash teamed up with local Marines and QC Forward to hold a “Toys for Tots” toy and donation drive Wednesday. In addition to donations, part of the proceeds from each car wash goes to toys for tots. “It helps us so we can target exactly what areas we need in our shortfalls. So, we can go out and buy specifically 10 to 12 boys and girls which is an area where we hurt the most every year,” Marine Sgt. Armando Medrano, Jr., said.

In addition to 10 to 12-year-old boys and girls, Medrano says toys for kids ages zero to two are also most needed. So far this year, donations are down, but the need for toys is up this year as the pandemic continues.

“We have even more people signing up and in need this year. We’re expecting about 8,500 to 9,000 children this year,” Medrano said. In 2020, there were about 7,500 Quad City area children in need.

Ahead of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Medrano is urging people to think of the kids in need, and donate what you can. “Without the support of the community and great businesses that are inside the community, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. And we want to make sure every child gets a little bit of Christmas,” Medrano said.

Raaen is already thinking about future toy drives at the car wash. “Next year we’re thinking about making it a weekend-long event and getting more people engaged with it,” Raaen said.

If you still need to sign up for “Toys for Tots,” registration continues through Dec. 5. There are 412 drop off locations across the Quad Cities area. Donation bins will be picked up the first week of December, with distribution on December 17, 18 and 19.

KWQC-TV6′s annual “Toys for Tots” drive up donation day is Dec. 3. TV6 is helping the Marine Corps Reserves collect new, unwrapped toys for families in need. Drop off your donations at our station at 805 Brady St. in Davenport from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For a list of donation locations in the QCA, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.