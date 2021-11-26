DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Black Friday shopping in the Quad Cities kicked off at 5 a.m. for stores like Best Buy and Kohls.

A few dozen people were lined up outside of Best Buy in Davenport. Stores like Best Buy were offering both in-store and online opportunities for Black Friday deals.

Menards opened their doors at 6 a.m. and dozens of people were lined up ahead of the opening. The 250+ carts that were set out were all taken in a matter of minutes. Menards’ Black Friday deals will be in-store only, with the sales lasting for 10 days.

“Everybody can enjoy their savings and deals for the holidays and you don’t have to rush right in, but if you like doing that we’re here for you either way,” said Kevin Hackett, the General Manager at the Davenport location of Menards.

He says people started lining up around 4 a.m. Pet beds and fireplaces have been some of the first items to go in years past.

“I just love being here, being able to serve the community. Being here for everybody so they can enjoy family traditions, getting holiday, Christmas items. It’s just a great time.”

Check in with every store you shop at this holiday season. Many stores are offering extended deadlines for returns in addition to holiday price matching.

