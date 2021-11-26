Advertisement

Chilly Black Friday

Warmer temperatures return this weekend with a chance for some sprinkles Saturday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Temperatures make it to the middle 30s to lower 40s this afternoon with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. With clouds and a southerly wind tonight, temperatures will not be as chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to near 30°.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and warmer. A clipper system passing through will bring the potential of sprinkles. Before the wind switches from the southwest to west/northwest, temperatures make it to the 40s and 50s. It will be a little cooler Sunday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High: 39º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low: 27º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Sprinkles. High: 45º.

