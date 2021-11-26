Chilly Black Friday
40s return this weekend with a chance for some sprinkles Saturday
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - After a chilly start we will see temps recover to the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. While there will be a clipper moving through the area this weekend, it won’t produce much more than a few sprinkles, so travel is looking good in the midwest. Highs will be in the mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday before warmer weather moves in next week.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 39º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 26º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Sprinkles. High: 45º.
