Chilly Black Friday

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - After a chilly start we will see temps recover to the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. While there will be a clipper moving through the area this weekend, it won’t produce much more than a few sprinkles, so travel is looking good in the midwest. Highs will be in the mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday before warmer weather moves in next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 39º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 26º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sprinkles. High: 45º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.