Advertisement

Clinton Police investigating a man’s death in an open field on Friday

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department is opening an investigation into a man’s death on Friday morning. Police say they were called to the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue South around 7 a.m. Friday. The caller reportedly told 911 a man was found unconscious in “an open field.”

As police arrived on the scene, they found a white man in his 40′s on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time, as the family is being notified.

There is no threat to the community at this time, according to Clinton police. Officers say they are still canvassing the area and conducting follow-up interviews.

If you have any information about the death investigation, you’re urged to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or call the anonymous tip line at 563-242-6595.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two 18-year-old women found dead in a running car Tuesday have been identified.
East Moline Police release names of two 18-year-old women found dead
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
An investigation is underway after an armed robbery in Bettendorf.
Police investigate armed robbery in Bettendorf
New Jersey authorities are investigating a gruesome incident that allegedly involved a father...
Man accused of killing daughter, injuring wife with baseball bat is found dead in N.J.

Latest News

hospital generic
Parents of 3-year-old girl with new heart celebrate simply
Missing 54 years, slain Champaign officer’s badge reclaimed
MercyOne
Iowa hospital says some kids were given wrong vaccine dose
Sprinkles possible Saturday.
Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Warm Saturday.