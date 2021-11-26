Missing 54 years, slain Champaign officer’s badge reclaimed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Zane Ziegler found a long-lost piece of important Champaign police history by chance. The retired Champaign officer and police department historian was at a memorabilia show last month when he came across the badge worn by Robert Tatman.

Tatman was shot and killed on duty on Nov. 25, 1967 in a case that remains unsolved. His badge had been missing until Ziegler discovered it at the St. Charles, Missouri show.

Ziegler offered to give the star to Tatman’s son but was told to keep it in Champaign. In 2012, Ziegler found another local police gem on eBay.

He bought the badge worn by Thomas Dodsworth, killed in the line of duty in 1913.

