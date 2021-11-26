Advertisement

‘That Dam Shopping Trip’ returns for sixth year bi-state shopping tour

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island and Davenport small businesses join for a bi-state shopping tour for the sixth year of ‘That Dam Shopping Trip’ Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shopping trip will have 10 businesses on both sides of the dam offering sales and prizes as they welcome customers downtown on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Skeleton Key Art and Antiques said in a media release.

‘That Dam Shopping Trip’ is a free event, Skeleton Key Art and Antiques said. Shoppers can pick up stamp sheets at any participating location, visit the stores in any order and turn in a completed stamp sheet at the last stop.

Skeleton Key Art and Antiques said of the completed stamp cards turned in one lucky winner will get $1,000 in gift certificates, each participating store donated $100 each, just in time for holiday shopping.

Organizer Skeleton Key Art and Antiques said they are joined by Tastebuds, Vintage Varieties, Brick and Motor and Just Beachy Home+ in Rock Island and Abernathy’s, Chocolate Manor, Theo & Company, Doodads and the Figge Museum Store in Davenport.

For more information, Skeleton Key Art and Antiques said to check out That Dam Shopping Trip on Facebook or contact Brandy VandeWalle at (309) 314-1567.

