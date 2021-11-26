Advertisement

Untreated hearing loss leads to less exercise which causes additional negative health impacts

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Less activity can result from untreated hearing loss. This tends to be a product of the social isolation that many experience when communication becomes more challenging.

Taylor Parker from Concept By Iowa Hearing explains how untreated hearing loss eventually has a rippling affect on overall health. Movement benefits health. This is a proven fact. Anything that deters people from maintaining activity should be addressed. Watch the interview to learn more about recent studies related to the subject matter.

Concept By Iowa Hearing Aid Centers always offer free screening to get the process started.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers / Davenport | 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563.355.7155 / OR / 1663 Lincoln Way / Clinton, IA / 563-219-8329

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two 18-year-old women found dead in a running car Tuesday have been identified.
East Moline Police release names of two 18-year-old women found dead
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
An investigation is underway after an armed robbery in Bettendorf.
Police investigate armed robbery in Bettendorf
New Jersey authorities are investigating a gruesome incident that allegedly involved a father...
Man accused of killing daughter, injuring wife with baseball bat is found dead in N.J.
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Untreated hearing loss leads to less exercise which causes additional negative health impacts
Untreated hearing loss leads to less exercise which causes additional negative health impacts
University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics is the first in the state of Iowa to participate in an...
University of Iowa Hospitals sees early increase in flu cases
The average age of newly infected patients is 32.
Rock Island County Health Department reports 1 death, 166 new cases of COVID-19
Dos and Don'ts of early pregnancy
A Quad City doctor explains the dos and dont’s of early pregnancy