Untreated hearing loss leads to less exercise which causes additional negative health impacts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Less activity can result from untreated hearing loss. This tends to be a product of the social isolation that many experience when communication becomes more challenging.

Taylor Parker from Concept By Iowa Hearing explains how untreated hearing loss eventually has a rippling affect on overall health. Movement benefits health. This is a proven fact. Anything that deters people from maintaining activity should be addressed. Watch the interview to learn more about recent studies related to the subject matter.

Concept By Iowa Hearing Aid Centers always offer free screening to get the process started.

