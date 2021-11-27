Christmas tree shortage could mean smaller pines

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - This year, you may need to make some compromises when it comes to your Christmas tree.

“There’s just not a lot of large trees out there,” said Kate Terrell, the general manager at Wallace’s Garden Center in Bettendorf. “So if you like to have that huge Clark Griswald, 10 or 12 foot tree, it may not be available.”

For that reason, some families might try an artificial tree this year. If you do, Terrell says to make sure you ask questions before you buy.

“A lot of times you see it set up in a store, it looks easy enough,” she said. “And then you open it when you get home and it looks like an IKEA piece of furniture.”

But, if your family still wants to find that perfect live tree, local farms are always an option for your search.

This year has been drier than average, but intermittent rains mean locally grown trees can last the whole holiday season.

“It’s really good for our trees, because they get really moist,” said Rick Wyffels, owner of Wyffels Christmas Tree Farm in Moline. “So when people cut them and take them to their house, it’s really fresh.”

Of course, even for live trees, it’s still a good idea to get ahead of the holiday rush.

“We tell them to get here early because, when most people come here, they come to our field and head for the biggest tree they can find,” said Wyffels. “I guarantee you that for the first two or three hours people drag in tall trees. So then people come back in the following week, they go, you don’t have any tall trees anymore.”

Though, no matter where you get your tree, or how it looks, the real reward is making it yours.

“Once you get your ornaments, and your grandma’s angel on the top, or the star your kids made, they all turn out to be beautiful trees,” said Terrell.

Wyffels Christmas Tree Farm is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend, and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

