Clearing Skies & Breezy Winds This Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- A weak clipper system passed through the region this morning, producing a wintry mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain, and making for a few slick spots. Temperatures quickly recovered above freezing, as light rain finally exited the viewing area. Look toward the afternoon, we’ll see gradually clearing skies, with highs reaching the 40′s and 50′s. Winds will pick up out of the northwest, increasing to 10 to 15+ mph. Sunshine returns for Sunday, with cooler temperatures in the 30′s to middle 40′s. The week ahead looks fairly quiet, with scattered clouds, some sun, and highs in the 40′s and 50′s through the period.

TODAY: Gradual clearing and breezy this afternoon. High: 50°. Wind: Bec. NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low: 27°. Wind: NW10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 43°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.