Davenport man dies after being hit by vehicle Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night, according to police.

Davenport Police, Fire and EMS arrived near the 5500 block of Jersey Ridge Road around 8:23 p.m. for a call to a pedestrian being struck by a car, according to a release.

Police say a 46-year-old man was in the traveled portion of the road when he was hit by a vehicle going south on Jersey Ridge Road.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital where he died.

DPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

