Helping Small Business Succeed celebrates Small Business Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Whether they were looking for the best deals, or reclaiming a holiday tradition from COVID, Americans came out in crowds for Black Friday shopping this year. For Small Business Saturday, they can bring that same support to their community, starting at one convenient location.

“It’s important for the community to see and know what we sell,” said Camille Hodges, an owner and operator of Helping Small Business Succeed and Belle & Bouvier Boutique. “We have a variety of different merchandise, and we just want people to come out and shop with us.”

Helping Small Business Succeed has two storefronts in Davenport’s North Park Mall. Providing a place for small businesses right alongside the brand name and big box stores, to show off the best products the Quad Cities has to offer.

There are more than 20 businesses that set up stalls in the space, selling everything from organic candles to fashion.

“Also it’s a very diverse group,” said Sonja Benavidez, owner of Sonja’s Diamond Painting. “As you go around you’re going to see male owned businesses, female owned businesses, different races, obviously disabled people, we even have veterans who have businesses here.”

Another advantage, businesses with home made items aren’t affected by the supply chain woes limiting so many products this year.

″There’s so much time and effort and love that goes into everything that’s produced,” said Taya Jones, owner of Greenlee Candle Company. “The money that’s going to small businesses, you’re literally paying their bills, their cost of living.”

According to the White House, last year’s Small Business Saturday hit a record high in sales, with an estimated 19.8 billion dollars spent. Community spending is expected to break that record this year.

And while many industries suffered during the pandemic, community support meant small businesses had some of their best years on record.

“This was the best year I’ve had in all my 8 years,” said Nicole Ross, owner of Jean Queen Boutique and A&K Boutique. “We got a lot of support from everybody during the pandemic.”

Helping Small Business Succeed is open until 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. So go visit one of the two storefronts across from the Orange Julius and Torrid, and find your new favorite local business.

You can also find a list of local businesses recommended by our viewers here on our Facebook page, for that perfect holiday gift.

