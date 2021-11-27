Advertisement

Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin prosecutors have filed multiple charges against an Illinois man accused driving drunk and causing a head-on collision last month.

The Kenosha News reported Friday that 32-year-old Jose Medina Dominguez of Waukegan has been charged with felony counts of attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment and hit-and-run causing injury along with misdemeanor obstruction and first-offense drunken driving.

According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie police officers saw Medina Domnguez run a red light on Oct. 9.

When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed head-on with another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle refused to be taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two 18-year-old women found dead in a running car Tuesday have been identified.
East Moline Police release names of two 18-year-old women found dead
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Clinton Police investigating a man’s death in an open field on Friday
An investigation is underway after an armed robbery in Bettendorf.
Police investigate armed robbery in Bettendorf

Latest News

Droughts, wildfires, and supply chain issues mean Christmas trees may be harder to find this...
Christmas tree shortage could mean smaller pines
Proposed solar panel project may be coming to Clinton County
Solar panel project coming to Clinton County
As shops prepare for Small Business Saturday, owners hope for large turnout
As shops prepare for Small Business Saturday, owners hope for large turnout
Clinton Police investigating a man’s death in an open field on Friday
Clinton Police investigating a man’s death in an open field on Friday