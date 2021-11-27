Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin prosecutors have filed multiple charges against an Illinois man accused driving drunk and causing a head-on collision last month.

The Kenosha News reported Friday that 32-year-old Jose Medina Dominguez of Waukegan has been charged with felony counts of attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment and hit-and-run causing injury along with misdemeanor obstruction and first-offense drunken driving.

According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie police officers saw Medina Domnguez run a red light on Oct. 9.

When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed head-on with another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle refused to be taken to a hospital.

