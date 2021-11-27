Advertisement

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said at least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall.

The News Tribune reports people called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday to say multiple shots were fired.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two 18-year-old women found dead in a running car Tuesday have been identified.
East Moline Police release names of two 18-year-old women found dead
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Clinton Police investigating a man’s death in an open field on Friday
An investigation is underway after an armed robbery in Bettendorf.
Police investigate armed robbery in Bettendorf

Latest News

A proposed solar panel project may be coming to Clinton County.
Proposed solar panel project sparks concerns in Clinton County
Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin
Droughts, wildfires, and supply chain issues mean Christmas trees may be harder to find this...
Christmas tree shortage could mean smaller pines
Proposed solar panel project may be coming to Clinton County
Solar panel project coming to Clinton County