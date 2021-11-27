QCA business owner opens new location in time for Small Business Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just in time for “Small Business Saturday”, Sweet Tooth Snacks has opened another storefront, this time on Elmore Avenue Davenport.

The owners opened their first snack shop in Rock Island back in 2018. They say the new store wouldn’t have become a reality without the support of the community.

“I think everybody’s mentality has really changed the last 18 months, about supporting local. And so, for us to be open on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday has been really, really exciting. Like this morning when I ripped off the paper on the windows, we had people waiting outside,” Jody Britton, owner of Sweet Tooth Snacks, said.

The new storefront is located in the Elmore Marketplace in davenport. The location is seasonal, but the owners hope to eventually make it a permanent storefront.

Britton says the support over the past few years has been a dream come true. “I can’t say enough about the people of the Quad Cities. They have been so instrumental on not only rallying around Sweet Tooth Snacks, but other local businesses as well. I think the pandemic really showed people that the Quad Cities has so much to offer right here. You really don’t even need to get on Amazon, because anything you could ever want is right here in the Quad Cities,” Britton said.

The Rock Island store just expanded over the summer. A special ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on December 15 at 4:00 p.m. at 400 46th Street in Rock Island.

The Davenport store is located at 2455 Elmore Avenue.

Britton encourages people to think local. “Just continue to support small business. Not only just myself, but there are many other wonderful small businesses in the Quad Cities. From clothing to shoes, to home decor places, just really support those small businesses,” Britton said.

