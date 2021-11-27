Quad Cities customers do some “Dam” shopping on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One Quad Cities shopping event aimed at keeping shoppers local, returned for its sixth year this Black Friday.

That Dam Shopping Trip brings together five businesses in Downtown Rock Island and five businesses in Downtown Davenport for a two-day shop hop.

Participating shoppers have a stamp book marked at each of the 10 stores. Those who fill out their stamp book will be entered for a chance to win $1,000 in gift certificates, $100 from each store.

The event’s organizer and owner of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques hoped the event brings people in the door for their holiday shopping.

“Even if people stop and do the shop hop and don’t buy everything today,” Brandy Vandewalle said. “I think it’s a wonderful way to introduce people to some of the options that are here in our Quad Cities’ Downtowns”

Both big-box and small local stores were hit by supply chain issues. According to the owner of Theo & Co. in Downtown Davenport, shopping local might be your best bet this holiday season.

“Supporting local right now is actually the best way to do it, to make sure you can get your Christmas gifts in on time,” Anne Stopulos said. “We got it here. If we don’t have it here we’ll definitely be able to know [whether] we can get it in for you or not.”

The pandemic left many small businesses struggling. The owner of Taste Buds in Downtown Rock Island said these kinds of events bring the community closer.

”It’s been nice to see everyone out and about again, and shopping local,” Lisa Forgie said. “It’s awesome because it gives us all the shot in the arm that we need, after the year that we’ve had It’s great that we’re all working together.”

One shopper visiting for Thanksgiving said it’s worth keeping her money local.

“Just the fact that it’s a local store, that makes it so much better,” Susan Rundle said. “You can find things that you can’t find online. The quality is usually always better.”

Shoppers can pick up stamp books at any of the 10 stores, and complete the event in any order they’d like. The event continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A complete list of participating businesses can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

