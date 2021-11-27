Rain Exits The Region This Morning

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- A weak clipper system passed through the region this morning, producing a wintry mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain, and making fr a few slick spots. Temperatures quickly recovered above freezing, and now light rain will slowly exit the viewing area. Look for gradually clearing skies this afternoon, with highs reaching the 40′s and 50′s. Winds will pick up out of the northwest, increasing to 10 to 15+ mph. Sunshine returns for Sunday, with cooler temperatures in the 30′s to middle 40′s. The week ahead looks fairly quiet, with scattered clouds and highs in the 40′s and 50′s through the period.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain ending this morning. Gradual clearing and breezy by afternoon. High: 50°. Wind: Bec. NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low: 27°. Wind: NW10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 43°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

