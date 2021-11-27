As shops prepare for Small Business Saturday, owners hope for large turnout

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “Small Business Saturday” is a nationwide movement that encourages community members to shop local.

It might be a one day event but Quad Cities businesses have spent weeks preparing for the event.

“It’s a very special day. It’s a time when people come through the door and they can actually see a smile, talk to somebody and know we care,” said Beverly Thumann, the owner of Just Because in the Village of East Davenport.

Small businesses in the area have faced a lot of challenges in the past two years, from flooding to the pandemic. Many are struggling to keep their doors open, which is why business owners say they hope there will be a large turnout on Saturday.

To help catch the eyes of customers, businesses from Davenport to Leclaire have been decorating their storefronts and posting deals in preparation.

“I prepare a lot by just getting a lot of things you can’t find anywhere else,” said Tammy Danielson, owner of the decor shop Bela in downtown Leclaire, “this is our busiest time of year.”

For Thumann, Small Business Saturday gives customers a personal reason why they should shop local.

“It’s important because it’s a challenge,” said Thumann, “we don’t have the extra things that big businesses does but we have our own personal ways of letting you know how much you’re appreciated.”

“When you come here, you’re not only supporting our business,” said Rebecca Nicke, the Co-Owner of the retail shop Abernathy’s in downtown Davenport, “we have over 40 local and regional consigners so you’re supporting 40 local artists as well.”

Local artists and local business owners, working together to bring you--the local customer--a unique experience.

“It’s important for people to shop with intention, [to] spend their dollars in a place and with the people they want to support,” said Nicke.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the national amount of money spent on last year’s Small Business Saturday was 19.8 billion dollars.

Check with your local businesses to see if they will be doing anything special for the event.

