State awards $113K in wildlife habitat improvement grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Grant money from the state’s pheasant wildlife program will support upland game conservation and restoration of prairies and woodlands in northern Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced this week grants of more than $113,000. The Special Wildlife Funds Grant Program is funded by the sale of habitat stamps.

The Logan County-based Quail and Upland Game Alliance will receive $83,362 to enhance pheasant ranges on both public and private land. A grant of $30,000 was awarded to the Natural Land Institute.

The Rockford-based organization’s work at Lost Flora Fen on Raccoon Creek in Winnebago County aims to restore or enhance 397 acres of native prairie and woodland.

