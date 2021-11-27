Advertisement

State awards $113K in wildlife habitat improvement grants

Pheasant
Pheasant(kfyr)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Grant money from the state’s pheasant wildlife program will support upland game conservation and restoration of prairies and woodlands in northern Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced this week grants of more than $113,000. The Special Wildlife Funds Grant Program is funded by the sale of habitat stamps.

The Logan County-based Quail and Upland Game Alliance will receive $83,362 to enhance pheasant ranges on both public and private land. A grant of $30,000 was awarded to the Natural Land Institute.

The Rockford-based organization’s work at Lost Flora Fen on Raccoon Creek in Winnebago County aims to restore or enhance 397 acres of native prairie and woodland.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Police investigating a man’s death in an open field on Friday
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Davenport man dies after being hit by vehicle Friday
MercyOne
Iowa hospital says some kids were given wrong vaccine dose
The two 18-year-old women found dead in a running car Tuesday have been identified.
East Moline Police release names of two 18-year-old women found dead

Latest News

Disability parking passes
State enforces parking for disabled people during holidays
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Clearing skies, breezy winds, and briefly milder this afternoon. Highs in the 40's & 50's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Davenport man dies after being hit by vehicle Friday