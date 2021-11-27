Advertisement

State enforces parking for disabled people during holidays

Disability parking passes
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has begun stepped-up enforcement during the holiday season of parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities.

Secretary of State police conducted sting operations at shopping malls in Schaumburg, Springfield and Fairview Heights on Friday and will aggressively enforce the law statewide in the coming weeks. Disabled parking is available to those who have received an official placard from Secretary of State Jesse White’s office.

Misuse could result in a driver’s license suspension of six months and a $600 fine. Repeat offenders face heftier penalties.

Fraudulently using the placard of a dead person could mean a $2,500 fine and a year’s license suspension.

