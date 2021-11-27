A Wintry Mix To Start Your Saturday

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- A weak clipper system passing through the region could produce light showers or sprinkles this morning. Otherwise, look for lingering clouds, followed by clearing skies, with highs reaching the 40′s to low 50′s. Winds will pick up out of the northwest this afternoon. Sunshine returns for Sunday, with cooler temperatures in the 30′s to middle 40′s. The week ahead looks fairly quiet, with scattered clouds and highs in the 40′s and 50′s through the period.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers, sprinkles or a wintry mix this morning. Clearing and breezy by afternoon. High: 50°. Wind: Bec. NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low: 27°. Wind: NW10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 43°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

