Advertisement

A Wintry Mix To Start Your Saturday

Clearing Skies & Breezy Winds By This Afternoon
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- A weak clipper system passing through the region could produce light showers or sprinkles this morning. Otherwise, look for lingering clouds, followed by clearing skies, with highs reaching the 40′s to low 50′s. Winds will pick up out of the northwest this afternoon. Sunshine returns for Sunday, with cooler temperatures in the 30′s to middle 40′s. The week ahead looks fairly quiet, with scattered clouds and highs in the 40′s and 50′s through the period.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers, sprinkles or a wintry mix this morning. Clearing and breezy by afternoon. High: 50°. Wind: Bec. NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low: 27°. Wind: NW10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 43°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Clinton Police investigating a man’s death in an open field on Friday
MercyOne
Iowa hospital says some kids were given wrong vaccine dose
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
The two 18-year-old women found dead in a running car Tuesday have been identified.
East Moline Police release names of two 18-year-old women found dead

Latest News

A weak clipper system passing through the region could produce light showers or sprinkles, or...
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Mild Saturday with a mix of sun & clouds
Brief warm-up Saturday
First Alert Forecast - Mild Saturday with a mix of sun & clouds
First Alert Forecast - Mild Saturday with a mix of sun & clouds
Sprinkles possible Saturday.
Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Warm Saturday.