Cool Sunshine & Breezy Winds Today

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Cool sunshine returns to the region for your Sunday, along with breezy winds out of the northwest. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 30′s to middle 40′s this afternoon followed by increasing cloudiness this evening. The week ahead looks to be quiet and uneventful, with scattered clouds in and out of the region, and temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s. Conditions should remain rain-free until next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 43°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and diminishing winds. Low: 27°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds and breezy winds. Clearing by afternoon and a bit milder. High: 51°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.