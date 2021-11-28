Downtown Davenport holiday pickle hunt kicks off over the weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Davenport is making an effort to bring people into small businesses by hosting a pickle hunt from November 27 - January 3rd.

The goal is to find 10 pickles inside participating businesses to win a pickle ornament. You’ll also be entered for chances to win Keep It QC gift cards and a grand prize basket.

“The actual origin of the pickle tradition is kind of unknown. We don’t know where it started. We do know that in the 1800s Woolworths started to sell the pickle,” said Jessica Gordon, the Education and D.E.A.I. coordinator at the German American Heritage Center.

“The family will take the pickle on Christmas Eve and hide it somewhere on the tree. Whichever one of the kids finds the pickle on Christmas morning either opens a special pickle present or opens the first present,” she said, “German immigrants, once they arrived here in America, were more likely to participate, so we definitely think it is a German American tradition.”

Rachel Bernd was on the hunt for pickles with her daughter Saturday at the Figge Art Museum.

“We are hunting to find pickles because her grandfather, every year, has us find a pickle on his tree, and if you find the pickle on grandpa Bob’s tree, then you get to open your present first,” she said, “So when I saw this listed in the Quad Cities events online page, I thought, we have to do it, so we could have our own green pickle.”

Cookies and Dreams are one of the businesses participating in the hunt. Caillou Pendelton, the General Manager at the Downtown Davenport location, says it’s a great way to get people to come in, especially for a small business that relies on word of mouth.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to do a little more advertising with us being a small business so I think it’s a great way to get people in the door,” he said.

“This year we chose to contribute and be a part of the pickle contest so everyone can come in and get us all back together,” said an employee at Hotel Blackhawk. “We’re still strong, still standing, just want the community to know that we’re still here. Still striving.”

Completed cards can be dropped off at the German American Heritage Center or the Davenport Public Library on Main Street.

You can find a pickle at the following locations:

392 Caffe (502 W. 3rd St.)

Abernathy’s (432 W. 3rd St.)

Adler Theatre (136 E. 3rd St.)

Allied Barber Supply (224 W. 3rd St.)

Café d’Marie (614 W. 5th St.)

Chill Ice Cream & Eats (421 W. River Dr.)

Chocolate Manor (110 E. 2nd St.)

Cookies & Dreams (217 E. 2nd St.)

Cool Beanz (101 W. 3rd St.)

Current Hotel (215 N. Main)

Davenport Public Library (321 N. Main St.)

Doodads (430 W. 3rd St.)

Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St.)

Freight House Farmers Market (421 W. River Dr.)

Front Street - Taproom (421 W. River Dr.)

Front Street Pub & Eatery (208 E. River Dr.)

German American Heritage Center (712 W. 2nd St.)

Hotel Blackhawk (200 E. 3rd St.)

Major Art & Hobby (201 E. 2nd St.)

Me & Billy (200 W. 3rd St.)

Oh So Sweet (314 Main St.)

Polished Hair Lounge (735 Federal St.)

Salon Static (205 E. 2nd St.)

Source Bookstore (232 W. 3rd St.)

The Half Nelson (321 E. 2nd St.)

The Vault Beauty Lounge and Urban Retreat (229 Brady St.)

Theo & Co. (219 E. 2nd St.)

Toasted (118 E. 4th St.)

Unimpaired (246 W. 3rd St.)

Y&J Development - Gordon Van Tine (736 Federal St.) (Suite 1-101)

Zeke’s Island Café (131 W. 2nd St.)

