Freight House Farmers’ Market ranked top 10 markets in nation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Freight House Farmers’ Market on Davenport’s riverfront was recently ranked the sixth best farmer’s market in the country by the travel rental site Holidu.

When you think of a farmer’s market, you probably think local produce. They do have that, but they also have skin care products, kombucha, wine, and enough baked goods to make your head spin.

Holidu’s ranking evaluated more than 1,500 markets listed by the USDA. Their placement was based on Google Ratings, number of reviews, and the variety of products they offered.

“It’s a little bit more of a realistic look at what people think of us,” said Lori Beeman, executive director at Freight House Farmers’ Market. “As opposed to ‘vote for these guys’ which could be frontloaded pretty easily. So we’re pretty excited.”

One vendor regularly makes the hour and a half trip from Dyersville, just to be a part of the market.

“It’s the people,” said Carie Ostwinkle, owner of O So Good Winery. “I mean it’s just fantastic to be down here. It’s always light, airy. The people are just fantastic and the vendors are wonderful.”

Other vendors seem to agree, it’s worth however far you have to travel.

“It’s an event really, it’s not just ‘come down and get your carrots’,” said Burt Bolt, owner of Of Heaven and Earth. “The carrots are wonderful, but it’s something to do, it’s exciting. It’s a fun place to be.”

One of the most exciting times to be at the market is just around the corner, as they prepare for the annual Christkindlmarkt. The Christmas market brings traditional German food, decorations, and live polka music to Freight House’s west lot.

Events like Christkindlmarkt are a key part of Freight House’s commitment to community.

“These are your neighbors, these are you friends,” said Beeman. “The money you spend here locally with all of these small businesses in the Freight House, and in the summer at our outdoor market, it stays here in the community. It’s reinvested.”

At the end of the day, with so much to see and so many vendors to meet, everyone leaves the Freight House Farmers’ Market with something wholly unique. At the same time, they support their community.

The Christkindlmarkt runs from December 3rd to the 5th. You can find more information on Freight House Farmers’ Market’s website, and you can read Holidu’s article on the top ten farmer’s markets in the nation here.

