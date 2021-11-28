Advertisement

Prophetstown celebrates the season with 31st annual Lighted Christmas Parade

By Samson Kimani
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - Even with the chilly wind, hundreds lined the streets in Prophetstown Saturday for the 31st annual Lighted Christmas Parade. The theme of the event was “Candyland” and the procession had over 40 entries.

TV6′s Erik Maitland and Jake Eastburn served as judges for the parade. Some of the floats included gingerbread houses, christmas trees, and even a castle.

Both kids and parents alike enjoyed the candy as well as the horse rides and candy. The City of Prophetstown also hosted other activities earlier Saturday, such as visiting Santa, hand painting, and a reindeer dash.

