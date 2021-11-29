Area dance teams preparing for state

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University dance teams helped area schools prepare for the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association Championships later this week. Eight area high school teams and a dance academy showcased their routines across seven different events at Lee Loman Gym. For many teams, this was their frist opportunity to perform in front of a crown in a while. SAU, one of the top dance teams in the country, showed off their skills for those in attendance as well. Coaches are now ready for their teams to return to an in person competition in Des Moines.

