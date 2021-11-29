Advertisement

Area dance teams preparing for state

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University dance teams helped area schools prepare for the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association Championships later this week. Eight area high school teams and a dance academy showcased their routines across seven different events at Lee Loman Gym. For many teams, this was their frist opportunity to perform in front of a crown in a while. SAU, one of the top dance teams in the country, showed off their skills for those in attendance as well. Coaches are now ready for their teams to return to an in person competition in Des Moines.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police are investigating a car accident on West Kimberly Road & Pine Street.
Davenport Police blocking Kimberly Road and Pine Street for crash
Davenport man dies after being hit by vehicle Friday
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Kalandis McNeil Sr., 34, of Davenport is charged with 1st degree robbery in connection to an...
Davenport man arrested after armed robbery in Bettendorf
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

Police say 34-year-old Shane Bostrom is being charged with first-degree murder, following the...
Police: Man charged with murder in fatal Eldridge shooting
According to officials, at about 10:34 p.m., Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure...
Crews respond to a structure fire in Davenport Sunday
City of Moline Public Works Department said the contractor, Centennial Contractors, expects the...
River Drive in Moline scheduled to be closed Monday
Kalandis Rashird McNeil Sr., 34, of Davenport is charged with first-degree robbery in...
Davenport man arrested after armed robbery in Bettendorf