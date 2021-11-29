Advertisement

Broadway Church hosts monthly Clothes and Food Giveaway

By Samson Kimani
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Broadway Church hosted a Clothes and Food Giveaway Saturday, a tradition started in 2001. In the past, the event was just held on major holidays, but due to the pandemic, this past year the Church has hosted it once a month.

The Giveaway includes not just free food and clothes for the community, but also books, shoes, and blankets.

Broadway Church gave away over 100 meals on Saturday, most of them delivered to homes in Rock Island. Each meal included ham, green beans, and potatoes.

“It’s really nice to just see the surprise on people’s faces and their attitude, once they figure out we are here to help and that’s all we want to do,” said Sarah Nimrick, church member and volunteer.

The next Giveaway will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18th from noon to 1:30 p.m. For more information about the event or Broadway Church, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man dies after being hit by vehicle Friday
Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin
A proposed solar panel project may be coming to Clinton County.
Proposed solar panel project sparks concerns in Clinton County
Clinton Police asking for help in man’s death investigation
MercyOne
Iowa hospital says some kids were given wrong vaccine dose

Latest News

Broadway Church hosts its monthly Clothes and Food Giveaway
Broadway Church hosts its monthly Clothes and Food Giveaway
Clinton Police asking for help in man’s death investigation
The travel site Holidu evaluated more than 1,500 markets across the country to compile their...
Freight House Farmers’ Market ranked top 10 markets in nation
Downtown Davenport holiday pickle hunt kicks off over the weekend
Downtown Davenport holiday pickle hunt kicks off over the weekend