Broadway Church hosts monthly Clothes and Food Giveaway

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Broadway Church hosted a Clothes and Food Giveaway Saturday, a tradition started in 2001. In the past, the event was just held on major holidays, but due to the pandemic, this past year the Church has hosted it once a month.

The Giveaway includes not just free food and clothes for the community, but also books, shoes, and blankets.

Broadway Church gave away over 100 meals on Saturday, most of them delivered to homes in Rock Island. Each meal included ham, green beans, and potatoes.

“It’s really nice to just see the surprise on people’s faces and their attitude, once they figure out we are here to help and that’s all we want to do,” said Sarah Nimrick, church member and volunteer.

The next Giveaway will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18th from noon to 1:30 p.m. For more information about the event or Broadway Church, click here.

