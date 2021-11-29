Advertisement

Chase Norris wins Hometown Hero Award

By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clock Inc. founder Chase Norris is the winner of the Hometown Hero Award presented by TV6 and SERVPRO. Norris founded Clock Inc. three years ago in Rock Island. Norris has helped Clock Inc. grow into a nonprofit that has served over 5,600 people in the LGBT+ community. Watch the video player to see TV6 surprise Chase with the award.

