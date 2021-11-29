Advertisement

Crews respond to a structure fire in Davenport Sunday

According to officials, at about 10:34 p.m., Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night.

According to officials, at about 10:34 p.m., Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 4500 block of South Concord Street.

Crews said they were on scene for three hours to extinguish the fire. MidAmerican Energy assisted at the scene with utility control.

The Davenport Fire Department said the building was vacant with no occupants on scene. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

